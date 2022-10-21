Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, Junior Technical officer and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies.

Applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 44 years. Candidates can check the educational qualification, breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s TSPSC AE recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for TSPSC AE recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

