Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has extended the online application deadline for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2022. Candidates can now apply for the examination at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till October 31.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level is scheduled to be conducted by the board on January 6-9, 2023. The exam will be held for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB CET Graduate level notification 2022.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB CET 2022: