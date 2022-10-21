Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Health Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till November 19.

The TNPSC Health Officer exam 2022 will be conducted on February 13, 2023, in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 12 vacancies of Health Officers. The pay scale is Rs 56,900 – 2,09,200 (Level 23).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for unreserved candidates is 37 years as on July 1, 2022. There is no age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a recognised MBBS degree and be a Registered Medical Practitioner within the meaning of the Tamil Nadu Medical Registration Act, 1914.

Here’s TNPSC Health Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The CBT exam will be held in Chennai only.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Health Officer exam 2022:



Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.