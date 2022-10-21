The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the registration process for the Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 can apply for the Main examination on the official website upsssc.gov.in till December 14, 2022. The last date to make changes to the application form is December 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

Application Fee



The application fee is Rs 25 for all categories.

Steps to apply for Jr Assistant Main exam 2021

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Applicant’s Dashboard (Login Thru PET Reg.No.)” Key on your login details and submit Apply for the Main examination, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.