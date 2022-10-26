Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Material Assistant (MA). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in till November 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 419 vacancies. All posts/vacancies have All India Service Liability and candidates selected will be under probationary period of two years, reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 18 to 27 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from any recognized Institution.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in Register yourself using personal details Login and proceed to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

