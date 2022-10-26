AOC recruitment 2022: Apply for 419 Material Assistant posts at aocrecruitment.gov.in
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in till November 12, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 419 vacancies. All posts/vacancies have All India Service Liability and candidates selected will be under probationary period of two years, reads the notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Between 18 to 27 years.
Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from any recognized Institution.
