Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) and Constable (Motor Mechanic) in Group C. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 27.

The ITBP HCM recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 186 vacancies, of which, 28 vacancies are for Head Constable and 158 for Constable.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on November 27, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Constable: Class 12 pass and certificate in motor mechanic with 3 years experience/ diploma in Automobile Engineering.

Head Constable: Class 10 pass and ITI certificate in relevant trade.

Selection Process

The selection process will include Phase 1- PET/PST, Phase 2- document verification, written exam, practice (skill) test, merit list and Phase 3- medical exam.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP recruitment 2022: