The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release the admit card for the Common Eligibility Test 2022 soon. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The written examination (OMR based) of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 and 6, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26000 (tentative) vacancies.

“It has came to the notice that some candidates as per list below have not uploaded their clear and proper size photograph along with their application form as per conditions. Such candidates are advised to upload the latest photograph in colour and of the size of 2 inch x 2 inch. The following candidates (registration no. mentioned below) are directed to upload their clear and proper size photograph by 01.11.2022 till 05:00 P.M. at https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in to enable issuance of Admit Card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Click on Haryana CET 2022 Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

