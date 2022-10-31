Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic today, October 31. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The PET is scheduled to be conducted on November 7, 2022, at OSAP, 7th Bn. Ground, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneshwar.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter for Physical Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Traffic)-2021 will be held on 07.11.2022.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

