RPSC FSO recruitment 2022: Applications begin for 200 Food Safety Officer posts, link here
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 30.
The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for Food Safety Officer.
Eligible Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University.
Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.
Here’s RPSC FSO recruitment 2022 notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (noncreamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.
Steps to apply for RPSC FSO recruitment 2022:
- Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on apply link for ‘FOOD SAFETY OFFICER 2022 (RPSC)’
- Register on the SSO portal and apply for the post
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit application
- Download form and take a printout