Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidate should bring original Photo ID to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book). E Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. Candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time, reads the notification.

The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Test Admit Card - Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.