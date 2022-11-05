The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of TGT, PGT and non-teaching posts. Candidates who are teachers and officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya are eligible to apply for the posts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4014 vacancies, of which 278 vacancies are for the post of Principal, 116 for Vice Principal, 07 for Finance Officer, 22 for Section Officer, 1200 for PGT, 2154 or TGT, and 237 for Head Master.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 9. The last date to submit the online application is November 16, 2022, reports Hindustan Times. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.