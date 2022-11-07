Indian Air Force (IAF) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment as an Agniveervayu (01/2023). Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in from November 7 (5.00 PM) onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is November 23 (5.00 PM).

“Indian Air Force invites ONLINE application from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 18 January 2023 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU,” reads the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Educational Qualification:

Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. Or Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.