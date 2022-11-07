The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET Round 3 schedule. The round 3 choice filling will commence on November 10 (11.00 AM) and conclude on November 11 (11.55 PM).

The seat allotment result will be announced on November 14 (12.00 noon) on the official website comedk.org.

Round 3 Decision making and Fee payment will be done from November 14 to 16, 2022. Candidates will have to report to the allotted college (only accept and freeze candidates) from November 14 (12.00 noon) to November 17 (4.00 PM).

COMEDK round 3 2022 counselling

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the login link Key in your login details and submit Fill in the choice Submit and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.