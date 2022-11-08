Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has opened the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in till November 14, 2022.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The admit card will be made available to download from January 3rd onwards. The result will be available on March 16, 2022.

The same has been notified on Twitter: “GATE 2023: Application modification window to open from Nov 8 to Nov 14.”

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in On the homepage, click on login tab Key in your login details and submit Make changes to the form, preview and submit Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.