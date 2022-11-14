Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the examinations for the post of Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer. As per the new schedule, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 26 to 28 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Candidates can download the revised exam schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the interview call letter released for the Lecturer, Civil Engineering Competitive Examination 2022. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 17th-23rd November, 2022 under Lecturer, Civil Engineering Competitive Examination.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview letter.

