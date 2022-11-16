The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Nursing Officer/Principal, Gujarat Nursing Service, Class-2. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on September 11, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Nursing Officer/Principal’ provisional answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.