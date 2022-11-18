The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in. The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” reads the notification.

The written examination was conducted on April 10 (Sunday) for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2023.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 400.

Steps to download NDA/NAE I final result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.