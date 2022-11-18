The Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare, Rajasthan has released the notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officers and Pharmacists. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website rajswasthya.nic.in from November 24 to December 23.

The Rajasthan Swasthya Vibhag NHM recruitment is being conducted for a total of 3303 vacancies, including 1289 Nursing Officer and 2020 Pharmacist posts.

Here’s Rajasthan Swasthya recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist: Diploma in Pharmacy and registered as a pharmacist in Rajasthan Pharmacy Council.

Nursing Officer: Class 12 (10+2) pass with GNM course and registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council.

Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their eligibility criteria for document verification.

Application fee