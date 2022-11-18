Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 67th Mains Exam notification for candidates who qualified the preliminary exam. The online application process is scheduled to be conducted from November 21 to December 6 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th Prelim exam was held in September and the result was declared on November 17. A total of 11,607 candidates have been declared qualified for the BPSC 67th Main examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Here’s BPSC 67th Main exam notification.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 750. The amount is Rs 200 for reserved categories of state.

Exam Pattern

According to the official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 900. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.