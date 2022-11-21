Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officers in participating banks (CRP SPL-XII). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ibps.in.

The online Preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 24/ December 31, 2022. The Main exam is scheduled to be held in January 29, 2023. The result will be declared in February 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies, of which, 44 vacancies are for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), 516 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 10 for Law Officer (Scale I), 15 for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and 100 for Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 30 years as on November 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level or Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I): Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all others categories.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on SO (CRP SPL-XII) application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.