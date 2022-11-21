Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable/ Tradesman 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cisfrectt.in till December 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 787 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 18 years to 23 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before the closing date of receipt of the online application form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber, Washer Man and Welder). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from UR, OBC and EWS category. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link Register and proceed with application for “ Constable-Tradesman-2022 ” posts Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation and Trade Test.

