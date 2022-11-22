PPSC recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for Assistant Electrical Inspector posts at ppsc.gov.in
Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Assistant Electrical Inspector advertised by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).
Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Assistant Electrical Inspector advertised by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
The PPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 6 vacancies for Assistant Electrical Inspector (Group-A) in the Department of Power, Government of Punjab. The initial pay is Rs 47,600.
Here’s PPSC Assistant Electrical Inspector recruitment 2022 notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The candidate should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree or diploma equivalent to degree in Electrical Engineering and passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.
Selection process
The procedure for selection of candidates will be based on Written Competitive Examination and interview.
Fee
The candidates from SC/ST/BC of the State are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PWD/EWS/LDESM/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.
Steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’
- Click on “Apply/View” available against Assistant Electrical Inspector
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference