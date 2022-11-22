The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017 (Paper-I). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 23, 2022, upto 5.00 PM.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 21.11.2022 (05:00 PM) to 23.11.2022 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 23.11.2022 (05:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The computer based examination for Paper-I was conducted on October 21, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) - Grade ‘C’ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2017 (Paper-I)” Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout

