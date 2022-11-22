Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Group 2 (Sub Group 4) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from January 5, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply is January 19, 2023.

The last date to make changes to the application form is January 24, 2023. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2023, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3555 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.