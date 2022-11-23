The Delhi High Court has released the result of Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination 2022. Candidates can download the results of the Main examination from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

A total of 301 candidates have been declared qualified in the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) 2022 and have been shortlisted for viva voce. The exam was conducted on June 11 and 12, 2022.

“It is clarified that the eligibility of said 301 candidates who have been shortlisted for viva voce is provisional and is subject to verification. The shortlisted candidates must send/submit one set of self-attested copies of the documents as per Instruction Nos. 05 and 08 of Part-I of the instructions of Delhi Judicial Service Examination-2022 to the Joint Registrar (Examinations - DHJS & DJS), Room No. 210, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Delhi High Court, within 05 working days of the publication of the result, i.e., by 29.11.2022,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Steps to download DJS Mains result

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to “Public Notices—Recruitments” Click on “Result of Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) - 2022 held on 11th & 12th June, 2022.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

