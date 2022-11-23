Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final result for the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. Candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The interview round was conducted from November 14 to 21, 2022. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up a total of 162 vacancies.

Steps to download VO/BVO final result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results” tab Click on “Final results of the recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department. (Advt. No. 13/2022 dtd. 22/07/2022)” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VO/BVO 2022 final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.