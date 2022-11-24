National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Contractual District Data Managers (Routine Immunization). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhmmp.gov.in till December 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 Contractual District Data Manager posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Any graduate degree from a recognised university with diploma in computer application (PGDCA/DCA) or BE (CS/IT)/BTech/BCA.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 15 Contractual District Data Managers (Routine Immunization) under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on the “Apply” link and then the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.