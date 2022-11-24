The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for CGLE 2021, CHSE 2021, Constable (GD), and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam 2022. Applicants can refer to the calendar and download the same from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the skill test for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 5, 2023, whereas the skill test for the Combined Higher Secondary Examination, 2021 will bee held on January 6, 2023.

The CBE for the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be conducted from January 10 to February 14, 2023. The skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022, is scheduled to be held on February 15 and 16, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.