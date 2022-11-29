Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the detailed exam schedule of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur. The admit card will be made available to download from January 3rd onwards. The result will be available on March 16, 2022.

GATE 2023 EXAM SCHEDULE Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CE1, ST 02:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) CE2, MN

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.