Coconut Development Board has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Development Officer, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Mass Media Officer, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website coconutboard.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 77 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, vacancy details and others available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 300. No application fee in respect of SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/Women candidates of any community candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the website https://coconutboard.in/cdbrect20221003/Login.asp Register yourself and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.