Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for Food Safety Officer.

Eligible Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s RPSC FSO recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (noncreamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for RPSC FSO recruitment 2022: