Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ with BE/B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website isro.gov.in till December 19, 2022. The last date to pay the examination fee is December 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 68 posts, of which 21 vacancies are for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics), 33 for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’(Mechanical) posts, and 14 for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 28 years as on December 19, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 250 for each application.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Process

The candidates who intend to apply should submit applications online. The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may apply on the official website isro.gov.in using their registration number.

Direct link to apply with registration number.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.