Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services). Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 5, 2022, upto 5.45 PM. The exam was conducted on November 19, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 92 vacancies of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Employment Officer. The pay level is Rs 56,100-2,05,700 (Level 22).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Recruitment—Question Papers / Answer Keys—Objective Type (Answer Keys)” Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.