Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Preliminary examination schedule for the post of Investigator 2022. The computer-based recruitment exam (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2022, in three batches. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from December 5 onwards using their User ID and Password.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in Click on Investigator 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.