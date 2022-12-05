The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bseh.org.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 7 upto 5.00 PM. The candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000 per challenge.

The HTET 2022 written examination was conducted on December 3 and 4, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HTET answer key 2022

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on “HTET Answer Key 2022” link Click on Level-1, Level-2 and Level 3 answer keys The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.