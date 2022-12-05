Allahabad High Court has announced the final result of the Additional Private Secretary (English/ Hindi) posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in. The examinations were successfully by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“The selection is subject to fulfilling the eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by The Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 68 APS vacancies (60 for APS English and 8 for APS Hindi).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in Go to “Recruitment” tab Click on “Final Results of the Additional Private Secretary (English) and Final Result of Additional Private Secretary (Hindi) Recruitment Examination-2021 of Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

