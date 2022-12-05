Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Forest Range Officer 2022 today, December 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC has notified 8 vacancies for Forest Range Officer in A.P. Forest Service (under Notification 21/2022).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years & Maximum 42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree.

Here’s APPSC FRO recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved category must pay Rs 250 towards the application processing fee and Rs 120 towards the examination fee. However, the reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of 11 examination fee Rs 120 only.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register and create profile and then apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the application and download a copy

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made on the basis of merit in the Written Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.