Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Main Examination 2022. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 9 and 10, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 to 12.30 and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified for the UPPSC APO Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of Assistant Persecution Officers.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “NOTICE REGARDING ADVT.A-3/E-1/2022 ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER(MAINS) EXAMINATION-2022” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.