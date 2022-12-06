UPPSC APO Main 2022 exam dates released; check details here
The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 9 and 10, 2023.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Main Examination 2022. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 9 and 10, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 to 12.30 and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.
Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified for the UPPSC APO Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of Assistant Persecution Officers.
Steps to download the exam schedule
- Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “NOTICE REGARDING ADVT.A-3/E-1/2022 ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER(MAINS) EXAMINATION-2022”
- The schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.