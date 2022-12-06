The National Testing Agency (NTA) will tomorrow, December 7, activate the application correction window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms till December 11, 2022, at aissee.nta.nic.in.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window at https://aissee.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window will be made available. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The AISSEE 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24. The test for admission to Class 6 will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours). The test will be held in Pen paper (OMR Sheets based).

