Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for the post of Driver, Grade IV. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2022, from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM in different Cities/Districts in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1186 vacancies of Stenographer Grade-III and 26 posts of Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card:Driver Grade IV Exam (10.12.2022)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.