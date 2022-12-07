Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the online registrations for recruitment to various non-gazetted categories of posts in ground water department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till December 28, 2022, upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology): 07

Technical Assistant (Hydrology): 05

Technical Assistant (Geophysics): 08

Lab Assistant: 01

Junior Technical Assistant: 04

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology): Must possess M.Sc. or M.Sc. (Tech.) or M.Tech., in Geology or Applied Geology or Hydrogeology from any University or Diploma of Associateship in Applied Geology of the IIT, Dhanbad.

Technical Assistant (Hydrology): Degree in B.E (Civil Engineering) with Geology as one of the subjects or M.Sc(Hydrology) 2 years course.

Technical Assistant (Geophysics): Degree in M.Sc or M.Sc (Tech) or M.Tech or its equivalent in Geophysics.

Lab Assistant: Degree in Science with Chemistry as one of the subject.

Junior Technical Assistant: Degree in B.Sc with Geology or Graduation with Mathematics or Geology as one of the subject.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and all employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.