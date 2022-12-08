Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the result of the Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The counselling was held from November 19 to 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 1643 vacancies, of which 529 vacancies are for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor, 576 for Assistant Revenue Inspector and 538 for Amin posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ARI//AMIN/SFS result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

Result of roll numbers missed in respect of Sabarnapur District.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.