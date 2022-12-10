Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (Karyapalik) Direct and Backlog post for the Excise Department today, December 10. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till December 24, 2022.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. MPPEB aims to fill up a total of 200 Excise Constable (Karyapalik) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 33 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: 12th class pass or equivalent qualification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Form -Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag), Jail Prahari (Karyapalik)(Jail Vibhag) Direct Recruitment Test- 2023 Start From 20/01/2023”

Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.