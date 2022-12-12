Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the practical exam schedule for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The practical examinations are scheduled to be conducted from January 14 to 28, 2023.

“Course BPOI006(P) under DBPOFA & CCITSK programme and Course BSSI014(P) under DMOP Programme does not have any question papers. Regional Centres may decide any date as per their convenience to conduct these exams,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the practical exam schedule

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Date Sheet for Practical Examination December 2022 Term End Examination” The date sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.