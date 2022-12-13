The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for the posts of Sub-Inspector, Home Department. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the exam will be conducted on December 20, 2022.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all such candidates whose Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examinations for the post of Sub Inspector Home Department advertised vide Notification no. 06 of 2021 which was scheduled on 09.12.2022 and was postponed vide Notice no. JKSSB-COE0EXAM (UT)/54/2022-03 (7057013) Dated: - 08.12.2022 shall now be held on 20.12.2022...Further the examinations scheduled from 11.12.2022 to 19.12.2022 shall be conducted as per the schedule issued already,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200 Sub-Inspector posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on the admit card link for CBT exams Now click on the respective post Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.