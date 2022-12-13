Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Junior Draftsman (Civil) and Junior Draftsman (Electrical/Mechanical). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The written exam was conducted on December 11 from 9.30 AM to 2.00 PM.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for Junior Draftsman (Civil) and 26 for Junior Draftsman (Electrical/ Mechanical).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to Advertisement section Click on “CLICK HERE to submit online objections regarding Answer Kay of OMR based written exam held on dated 11-DEC-2022 for the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil) AND Junior Draftsman (Electrical/Mechanical) (Advt. No. 09/2022)” Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.