TNPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for ACF posts at tnpsc.gov.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till January 12, 2023.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group–IA Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till January 12, 2023.
The applicants can make changes to their application forms from January 17 to 19, 2023. The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 39 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit for reserved category candidates is 34 years.
Educational Qualification: Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering in any one of the following subjects or its equivalent qualification obtained from any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission for purpose of its grant:-
1. A Bachelor’s Degree in Forestry
2. A Bachelor’s Degree in Botany
3. A Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology
4. A Bachelor’s Degree in Physics
5. A Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry
6. A Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics
7. A Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics
8. A Bachelor’s Degree in Geology
9. A Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture
10. A Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture
11. A Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering
12. A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering
13 A Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering
14. A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer/Computer Science
Engineering
15. A Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering
16 A Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics Engineering
17. A Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering
18. A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications
19. A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science
20. A Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science
21. A Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science
Fee
The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.
Steps to apply for ACF posts
- Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
- Register and create login ID and Password
- Click on “Apply Online”
- Now click on Apply Now against ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FORESTS INCLUDED IN GROUP-IA SERVICE (TAMIL NADU FOREST SERVICE)
- Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post
- Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection will be made in four successive stages viz., (i) Preliminary Examination for selection of candidates for admission to the Main Written Examination (ii) Main Written Examination (iii) Physical Test and (iv) Oral Test in the shape of an Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.