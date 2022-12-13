Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 20 onwards. Eligible candidates can apply till January 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, payscale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Mains examination and certificate verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.