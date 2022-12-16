Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conclude the online registrations for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 today, December 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ossc.gov.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was December 15.

The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details available in the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the vacancies must have passed M.E. School examination with Odia as a language subject. Should have passed HSC examination or equivalent. More details in the notification.

Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, payscale, examination pattern and other details available in the notification.

Steps to apply for OSSC CGL 2022

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout

