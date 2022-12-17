Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The application correction window will open from December 22 to 24, 2022. The recruitment examination (computer based test) is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 731 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for candidates from unreserved category is 32 years as on July 1, 2022. No upper age limit reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.V.Sc., Degree. (now known as B.V.Sc and A.H) and must have passed SSLC Examination or its equivalent examination with Tamil as one of the languages.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee and examination fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for TNPSC VAS posts 2022

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” Now click on the application link available against Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts Login using the credentials and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.